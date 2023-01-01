Brittany Snow finalises divorce from Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have finalised their divorce.

The Pitch Perfect actress and the Selling the OC real estate agent jointly announced in September 2022 that they were separating after two-and-a-half years of marriage, and she filed for divorce in January.

According to court documents filed earlier this week, the former couple declared that they had reached a complete divorce settlement.

In the documents, obtained by People, Brittany and Tyler noted that a prenuptial agreement was in place before they tied the knot.

In the settlement, they both get to keep what is theirs as there were "no community assets" to discuss. Neither of them is seeking spousal support and they get to keep any money in their own bank accounts. Money in shared accounts will be split 50/50 before they are closed.

They will become legally single on 11 August.

Brittany and Tyler announced their separation on social media in September.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote at the time. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

In an interview with Bustle earlier this year, the 37-year-old actress indicated that she had been blindsided by the split.

"In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different," she shared.