Marion Cotillard to play Snow Queen in La Tour de Glace film

Marion Cotillard has been cast as the Snow Queen in the upcoming film La Tour de Glace.

The Inception actress has signed up to star in French writer/director Lucile Hadzihalilovic's upcoming film La Tour de Glace, which translates to The Ice Tower.

According to Variety, the French film will follow teen orphan Jeanne, who flees her 1970s mountain village to Paris. Jeanne finds shelter in the studio where The Snow Queen is being filmed, and is found by its star Christina, who takes Jeanne under her wing.

"The power dynamic between this seductive character and teenage girl mirrors the plot of The Snow Queen, creating a mirroring effect," producer Muriel Merlin said in a statement. "(The film) symbolizes the coming of age of an adolescent propelled into adulthood even though she's still a child."

Hadzihalilovic will direct La Tour de Glace from a script she co-wrote with Geoff Cox. Ingmar Trost has signed on to produce alongside Merlin.

The project marks a reunion between Cotillard and Hadzihalilovic, as the French actress previously starred in the director's 2004 movie Innocence.

Filming is expected to begin early next year in France.