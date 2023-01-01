Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over Kanye West's antisemitism controversy

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears over her ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitism controversy in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Late last year, the Stronger rapper hit headlines after he made a string of offensive remarks about Jewish people on social media and in interviews, leading to him becoming widely condemned and losing a series of sponsorships and partnerships.

Footage shot at that time aired on The Kardashians on Thursday and showed a distraught Kim breaking down in tears as she discussed Kanye's controversy with her sister Khloé.

"I feel so bad for him. I don't even think he feels bad for himself because I don't even think he knows how," Kim confessed to her sibling, adding that she hadn't reached out to the father of her children because "he'll probably go off on me".

The 42-year-old admitted she felt "conflicted" about keeping quiet or speaking out to condemn Kanye's remarks, and she ultimately felt "guilty" for issuing a statement in support of Jewish people.

"I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today," Kim told Khloé. "Is that my fault? That I posted that? And did that push them? And I should have just kept quiet? But I'm vocal about everything else... I never know what to do."

The Good American founder insisted to Kim it was "not (her) fault" that the rapper lost his brand deals and added, “He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time."

In a confessional, the Skims mogul shared that she felt "so angry" but also "so sad" about the scandal.

"It's really confusing for me. It's so different than the person that I married because that's who I loved, and that's who I remember," Kim explained. "I'll do anything to get that person back... The whole situation is sad and I don't know how to emotionally manage it."

She continued, "Your instinct wants to be like, 'Wow, I can never talk to this person again,' but then you think of your babies. And so I'm having a hard time figuring it out."

Kim and Kanye, who share four children, were married between 2014 and 2022.