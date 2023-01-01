Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers agree to share joint custody of children

Armie Hammer and his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers have agreed to share joint custody of their children.

The TV personality filed for divorce from the Call Me By Your Name actor in July 2020 after ten years of marriage, and a judge has now signed off on their divorce settlement, meaning they are both legally single.

According to the documents, obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the former couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their children Harper, eight, and Ford, six.

Hammer, who said in the documents that he doesn't have an income, has agreed to pay Chambers $1,500 (£1,200) per month in child support and repay a loan to her mother. Neither party pursued spousal support.

Both Hammer and Chambers agreed to "confer in advance and in good faith on matters having to do with the education, educational placement, religious training, medical treatment, and other aspects of the health and welfare" of their children.

Amid their divorce, Hammer and Chambers had disagreed over their children appearing on social media; he did not want them featured in posts while she did. They have reached a compromise in which they can post photos of the kids in a "careful, appropriate and discrete manner".

They also agreed to a special rule regarding candy, noting that it is "not in the Minor Children's best interest to consistently have candy during either parent's respective custodial times, and the parties shall refrain from giving the Minor Children candy during each visit."

The former couple also agreed not to smoke or make disparaging remarks about the other person in front of the children or introduce them to a new romantic partner until they have been in an exclusive relationship "for at least six months".

According to the filing, both parties plan to return to Los Angeles and will continue to participate in co-parenting counselling sessions.

Hammer, 36, has not worked as an actor since March 2021, when he faced a sexual assault allegation that prompted an investigation.

However, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced on 31 May this year that they had declined to prosecute Hammer after finding "insufficient evidence" to charge him with a crime.