Khloé Kardashian feels 'bad' about exes

Khloé Kardashian has admitted she feels "bad" about her exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom.

While consoling her sister Kim Kardashian about her ex-husband Kanye West in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star insisted Kim was not to blame for the rapper's controversies.

Admitting she also feels guilty about her former partners' actions, Khloé, 39, said, "Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now. Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his - these are Kanye's things - but it doesn't mean we don't feel bad about it."

Khloé added, "I'm not on your level and I'm not going through what you're going through right now, but I can relate. It's OK that you're crying, it's OK that you have feelings. You're such a good person, and that's why you feel like this and that's why your heart is breaking for him."

Khloé and Lamar tied the knot in 2009 after dating for one month. In 2013, the pair separated but they didn't officially divorce until 2016 due to the former basketball player suffering from a near-fatal drug overdose in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

Khloé then became romantically involved with basketball player Tristan Thompson in 2016. The couple later split in early 2022 after it was revealed that Tristan had secretly welcomed a son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols the previous year.

Khloé and Tristan share two children, True, five, and Tatum, who was born in July 2022.