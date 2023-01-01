Elizabeth Banks celebrates 20th wedding anniversary to Max Handelman

Elizabeth Banks has celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary to Max Handelman.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark her and her husband's milestone anniversary and show off her latest piece of jewellery, an extravagant sapphire ring.

The Pitch Perfect star shared two black and white photos from the couple's wedding day, as well as an image of them now.

"20. Years. Married. Made a life together. Made a business. Made a family. Still mad for each other. We're doing alright @maxhandelman," Elizabeth wrote in the first caption.

The 49-year-old captioned her second post, "Time flies when you're making an amazing life together. 20 years. Proudest achievement. Feels like yesterday. Love to all who celebrated with us. Couldn't do it without you."

On her Instagram Stories, The Hunger Games actress shared a photo of her new emerald and diamond ring, which appeared to be an anniversary gift from the sports journalist.

"The 20th anniversary ring," Elizabeth captioned the photo.

Elizabeth met Max on her first day of university in 1992. The couple tied the knot in 2003 and share two sons, Magnus and Felix, who were born via surrogate.