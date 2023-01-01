John Malkovich will miss friend Julian Sands ‘every day of his life’

John Malkovich shared that he will miss his close friend Julian Sands “every day of his life”.

While speaking to People on Wednesday, the Con Air star opened up about the death of his friend who went missing in January while hiking California’s Mount Baldy and was later confirmed dead in June.

The 69-year-old stated that he and the late English actor were “the greatest of friends since we met doing a film called The Killing Fields in 1983, the first film I ever did.” John added, “We actually stayed incredibly close.”

"I'll miss him every day of my life, but such is life. You lose a lot along the road until you're lost. And that's the way life ends, I'm afraid," the A Room with a View actor continued. "I'm very sad about it, but obviously of course mostly for his children."

John is the godfather to Julian’s son Henry, 37.

"At my age, we get used to people dying. Many of my friends and colleagues are already gone, and I'll join them one of these days. Such is life," the actor stated.

Julian was reported missing by his wife Evgina Citkowitz on 13 January. After a long search, the San Fernando Sheriff’s Department confirmed that remains found by hikers in the area of Mount Baldy, were that of Julian's.

The two actors most recently acted alongside one another in the film Seneca: On the Creation of Earthquakes, which premiered in February at the Berlin Film Festival.