Bradley Cooper hopes to 'unburden' six-year-old daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper has revealed his hopes for his daughter's future.

The Silver Linings Playbook star has been set to appear in the upcoming new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. In a preview clip aired on Thursday, Bradley revealed his approach to parenting his 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

"I mean you learn from your predecessor's mistakes," the 48-year-old actor explained to Bear in the clip. "I'll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then being rigorous with myself to grow."

Bradley added that he wanted "to help unburden her with any of my bulls**t".

The A Star Is Born actor also told the host that his outlook on life stemmed from his relationship with his own father, Charles Cooper, who passed away in 2011.

"I wish my dad was around to enjoy more of it, but we all recognise how lucky we've been," Bradley reflected. "It was a blessing though. He gave me a huge gift; he died in my arms. To see that kind of factual example of mortality."

The second season of the popular National Geographic show - pairing Bear Grylls with a celebrity in a harsh natural environment for 48 hours - has also been set to feature Benedict Cumberbatch, Russell Brand, Rita Ora, and others.

The first episode has been scheduled for a Sunday release on Nat Geo TV.