Jessica Simpson recalls filming Newlyweds with ex-husband Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson has recalled filming Newlyweds with her ex-husband Nick Lachey.

While speaking to Bustle for an interview, the former Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica star addressed the public's reportedly favourable impression of Nick after the show aired.

She quipped of her ex-husband, "It's amazing what publicity can do."

The singer and reality TV personality also discussed how appearing on the MTV series from 2003 to 2005 empowered her.

"What gave me control was people seeing me vulnerable on Newlyweds," Jessica told the outlet. "My power is in my vulnerability."

Responding to suspicions that Newlyweds producers engineered the show's content, Jessica asserted that audiences saw an authentic version of her.

"That's me. I'm still that person," she insisted, before joking, "Honestly, if (husband) Eric (Johnson) told me I had to do all the laundry, I would still throw it over the bannister and throw a hissy fit."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jessica was asked about a past romance with a religious "movie star" whom she described in a previous essay as having made her feel "like a call girl".

She specifically laughed off rumours that she referred to Mark Wahlberg, saying, "There's a lot of Catholics out there."

Jessica and Nick were married between 2002 and 2006.