Jennifer Lawrence felt 'a unique sadness' upon wrapping No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence felt "a unique sadness" when she finished filming No Hard Feelings.

In The Hunger Games star's first comedy, she plays Maddie, a woman who agrees to date a nerdy 19-year-old named Percy in exchange for a car.

During a conversation with Cameron Diaz for Interview magazine, Lawrence admitted she felt sad when the shoot ended because she had so much faith in the project.

"I felt a unique sadness when wrapping this one, because it's so nice when you feel so confident while filming a movie," she shared. "There's some that you shoot and you're like, 'Are people going to get this? I didn't know it was going to look like that.' Sometimes you're pleasantly surprised, sometimes you're not."

The 32-year-old, who also produced the film, shared that she had "a blast" making the movie with Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays Percy, and felt a sense of achievement at the end of each day.

"Andrew Barth Feldman, my costar, was a karmic gift. I had so much fun with him every second of the day," she gushed. "There are definitely times where you get home and you're like, 'What a good day of work. That went well.' But it adds a whole different layer of joy when the accomplishment is something that makes you belly laugh."

No Hard Feelings is in cinemas now.