Robert Englund regrets not making Crusade with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Robert Englund rues not getting to make 'Crusade' with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' icon had been due to star alongside Arnie in the blockbuster from director Paul Verhoeven and rues the fact that financial restrictions prevented it from reaching the big screen.

Robert told Dread Central: "I had worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger back in the middle of the 70s. At the height of his stardom, he was supposed to do a movie called 'Crusade' for Paul Verhoeven.

"Paul was also at the top of his game and it was perhaps going to be the biggest movie ever made.

"My contract began with six months in Spain and I was to play the balding monk that carries his weapons for him.

"I was really looking forward to that, six months in Spain with Arnold, doing a medieval project. But they never got the financing, it was just too expensive."

Robert's career in the acting industry is captured in the new documentary 'Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story' and the actor stressed that he didn't want his portrayal of the 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' villain Freddy Krueger to dominate the feature.

The 76-year-old actor said: "So many people had approached me before and wanted it to be Freddy centric but there are some many great documentaries and journalistic articles about Freddy.

"I didn't really that much to say and I've said it so many times that I feel like I'm lying when I talk about Freddy, but I have to repeat myself because that's the truth."