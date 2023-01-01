Stephanie Hsu reveals 'whole gay' subplot cut from Joy Ride

Stephanie Hsu has revealed that a gay romance was cut from 'Joy Ride'.

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park and Sherry Cola in Adele Lim's comedy about a group of friends who go on a road trip across China to discover their birth mothers and revealed that a "whole gay track" between her character and Lolo - played by Sherry - ended up on the cutting room floor but teased that the idea could be saved for a potential sequel.

She told Collider: "There's a whole gay track between Sherry's character and my character that kind of got edited and will be saved for the sequel. Sherry's livid about it."

In the joint interview, Sabrina - who also stars alongside Ashley Park and Sabrina Wu in the movie - agreed that the idea of a romance did "need to happen" in a follow up before noting that her co-stars had become like "family" in her motion picture debut.

She said: "Yeah, I know. It needs to happen in a sequel or something. But everyone is so quick, and some of those quick, off-the-cuff jokes — the movie is so joke-dense, and of course it's the writers, but it's also the actors who are just on fire sometimes. It is really scary to me. It’s like should-I-quit-comedy level scary.

"I had so many questions! I didn't know what coverage was, how to advocate for myself, and I felt very much like Stephanie and Sherry and Ashley were like family and always checking in with me. I just would not be able to give the takes that I gave if it weren't for them. I'd be like, “Oh yeah? You like that? Um, I feel terrible, but yeah, you know best!” It was good to just feel like I could say what I thought was funny and try — whatever, you get what I'm saying!"