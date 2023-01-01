John Boyega wants audience to be confused by They Cloned Tyrone

John Boyega wants viewers to be puzzled by the plot of his upcoming movie They Cloned Tyrone.

In the Netflix movie, Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris play a hustler, a pimp and "a pro" who walk into a conspiracy and discover that the people in their community are secretly being experimented on - and possibly cloned.

The Star Wars actor told Variety that he was confused when he recently saw the finished version of the film and he hopes the audience feels the same way.

"You stayed confused for Jordan Peele. I think we should keep this going... Trust me, you will figure everything out," he stated. "I can't lie, I was like, 'I can't remember what the film is about either.'

"But Juel (Taylor) has done such an incredible job of bringing these characters together, creating cross-genres that other people wouldn't really think of. I just think he's a really, really brilliant first time director."

The role required Boyega to play several vastly different characters and he relished the challenge.

"You're playing four to five different characters, who differ in age ranges, and then you're exploring a world that I'm not from," he shared. "But I love the challenge. Because, as an actor, especially being taught in drama school, our job is to aim for roles that are not ourselves. You have to be selfless for the character. This just gave me that in abundance."

They Cloned Tyrone will debut on Netflix on 21 July.