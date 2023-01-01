Jonah Hill's ex accuses him of 'emotional abuse'

Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady has accused him of being emotionally abusive during their relationship.

Sarah, who dated the actor between 2021 and 2022, took to Instagram Stories on Friday to make a series of allegations about her time with Jonah.

"Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn't mean it's ok,” she posted.

The surf instructor also posted several screenshots from alleged conversations she previously had with Jonah, including one where he purportedly asked her to remove photos of herself surfing in a swimsuit from her Instagram.

She also claims Jonah told her via a text message in December 2021 that he was “not comfortable” with her sharing “sexual pictures” of herself online.

Another screenshot allegedly showed Jonah listing his “boundaries for a romantic partnership”.

Sarah wrote in one Instagram Story post: “It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get me back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgement for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.”

She added: “If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to. I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behaviour.”

Sarah, 26, also claims Jonah, 39, expected her to “turn down” jobs and only socialise with friends he had “personally approved”.

The surfer also shared a photograph of herself wearing a white mini skirt and crop top and added a caption saying: “Reviving a pic I took down by request of a misogynist narcissist.”

Jonah confirmed he was dating Sarah in October 2021, and the couple appeared on the red carpet at the premiere for Don’t Look Up in December that year. It is not known when they parted ways.

Jonah is currently dating Olivia Millar, and the couple recently welcomed their first child together.