Ruby Rose details 'exhausting' experience living in America

Ruby Rose has revealed her reason for leaving the United States after living in the country for a decade.

The Orange Is the New Black star - who recently returned to Australia after moving to Hollywood in 2013 - described living in her former adopted country as "exhausting" due to its attitude towards the LGBTQI+ community.

"I don't know that I have the emotional bandwidth and energy to withstand another year of living in the States," she told Stellar magazine. "With that anger and that oppression and what they're doing to the gay community and the trans community - it has become so exhausting."

The 37-year-old model and actress - who began her showbiz career as a model and DJ in Australia - came out as a lesbian to her mother before she entered her teenage years, before recognising her sexual identity as being gender-fluid.

In the interview, Ruby also revealed she was in "awe" of Australia's technological advancements since moving back down under.

"I'm in awe of how technologically savvy everyone is," she explained of the ability to use a QR-code to pick up prescription medication. "No-one in the United States is doing that."