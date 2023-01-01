Margot Robbie thanks fans mistaking her for Emma Mackey

Margot Robbie has reacted to fans mistaking her for Sex Education star Emma Mackey.

In a BuzzFeed Celeb segment that aired on YouTube on Monday, the 33-year-old actress - who was interviewed alongside her Barbie co-star, Ryan Gosling - admitted she was unbothered by fans confusing her for Emma.

"When people come up and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education,' I just say, 'Thank you. Thank you so much,'" Margot revealed.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress also noted that her Barbie film - which also starred Emma as Physicist Barbie - was originally planned to contain a joke which referenced the pair's similarities.

"We were gonna do this whole joke about us looking similar," Margot explained. "Once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like... we don't look that similar. When she's got her brown hair and I've got my blonde hair. So we didn't put that joke in the movie."

Barbie - which also starred Will Ferrell, Michael Cera and Kingsley Ben-Adir - has been set for a 21 July release.