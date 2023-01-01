Andrea Bocelli addresses Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding feud

Andrea Bocelli has addressed the wedding feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

In a Friday Instagram Story, the Italian tenor weighed in on Kourtney and Kim's disagreement about the similarities between their Italian weddings, which both featured Andrea as a performer.

"Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardashian, I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing for you," Andrea wrote over The Kardashians footage showing the two arguing. "But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist (my son Matteo Bocelli) who your mother (Kris Jenner) also knows very well."

He concluded, "See you soon in Tuscany!"

Kim previously accused her sister of copying her wedding by hiring Andrea to perform. The SKIMS founder married Kanye West in Italy in 2014, with Andrea performing, while Kourtney tied the knot with Travis Barker in the country last year, with Andrea and his son performing.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?" Kim said in last week's episode of the reality show. "Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f**king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer of all time, but I'm copying her dolce vita lifestyle. OK."

Kim and Kanye have since divorced.