Michael Cera didn't join Barbie cast group chat

Michael Cera has revealed he never joined the Barbie cast group chat.

While speaking with Simu Liu for an interview published by People on Sunday, the Superbad actor detailed how Barbie star Margot Robbie welcomed her co-stars before filming began.

"Margot was so great. She had a sleepover with the Barbies before photography started, and the Kens were allowed to either visit briefly or to phone in and say hi," Michael told the outlet, with Simu adding, "So we made sure to show our support but not be overbearing with our presence. And all the Barbies and Kens got in a group chat."

However, Michael never joined the group chat as he doesn't own a smartphone.

"I don't have an iPhone myself," he admitted. "I have a flip phone. But I still think I wouldn't belong on (the group chat) anyway, because (my character) Allan is sort of in his own little world."

Barbie director Greta Gerwig also welcomed Michael on set with a special gift that served as a "guiding light" for his character.

"Greta's gift for me when I arrived was a picture disc of NSYNC's (2000 album) No Strings Attached which felt like somehow a real guiding light in the backstory of this character," the actor recalled.

Barbie, also starring Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, and America Ferrera, will be released in cinemas on 21 July.