Cara Delevingne explains why she refused interview with Martin Brundle at British Grand Prix

Cara Delevingne has explained why she turned down a chat with presenter Martin Brundle at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

The actress/model was approached by the Sky Sports Formula One correspondent for an off-the-cuff interview during his traditional pre-race grid walk at Silverstone in England. In an awkward moment on live TV, she refused to speak with him and was subsequently labelled "rude" on social media.

Delevingne later defended herself on Twitter by insisting that she was instructed to decline the interview.

A Twitter user wrote, "You can clearly see the PR rep tell (Brundle) 'no' and shake his head when he goes up towards Cara Delevingne. He had an out and he chose not to take it to make a statement."

The 30-year-old retweeted the message and added, "I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides."

When another user questioned why her agent told her to reject the chat, Delevingne replied, "It wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative."

She later posted, "Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think."

During his grid walk, the former racing driver approached the Suicide Squad star and asked, "Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1. Good to see you on the grid."

She shook her head and repeatedly said no before Brundle replied, "Well, the deal is, everybody has to speak on the grid."

Delevingne then leaned over to somebody and claimed, "I can't hear anything. I'm so sorry."

Turning away, Brundle sarcastically said, "All right, well, I'm sure it would have been extremely interesting."