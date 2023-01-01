Jamie Foxx spotted in public for first time since hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx has been spotted in public for the first time since he was hospitalised due to a medical complication in April.

The Oscar-winning actor had not been seen in public since his undisclosed health scare, leading many to speculate about his condition over the past three months.

However, Jamie finally proved that he was doing well when he was spotted travelling along the Chicago River on a luxury yacht on Sunday afternoon. According to video footage obtained by TMZ, people passing him on a different boat called out to Jamie and he waved back.

Reporters from the outlet also claimed that they had seen other footage of the 55-year-old spending a night out on the town in the Chicago area on Saturday and he allegedly seemed in great spirits on that occasion too.

Jamie's daughter Corinne announced in early April that he had "experienced a medical complication" in Atlanta, Georgia and was "on his way to recovery".

A month later, she offered an update after media outlets reported that the actor's family were preparing for the worst.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she stated.

The Django Unchained star broke his silence about his health scare on Instagram in early May by writing, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

TMZ reported that month that Jamie was undergoing physical rehabilitation in Chicago. It is unclear if he is still receiving treatment.