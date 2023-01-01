Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wish 'sweet' son Jaden happy birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have paid tribute to their son Jaden to celebrate his 25th birthday.

The Oscar winner and his wife both took to social media on Saturday to celebrate the actor/rapper's big day.

"Happy Birthday, J-Diggy," the King Richard star captioned his "favorite picture" of him and Jaden, a black and white snap of him and Jaden as an adult.

He then teased Jaden about not having any kids yet, writing, "When I was 25 I had a 2.yr old... I'm just sayin'. Wha's up? What you doin' over there (sic)?"

Fans were quick to call out the I Am Legend star's joke in the comments, with one noting that "parents are all the same".

Jaden's mother, Jada, also posted a throwback photo to Instagram of her holding her baby son.

"Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!" the Girls Trip actress wrote in the caption.

Will, 54, shares Jaden and daughter Willow, 22, with Jada. He also shares son Trey, 30, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.