Rainn Wilson was ‘mostly unhappy’ on The Office

Rainn Wilson admitted he was "mostly unhappy" during his time on The Office.

During the most recent episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Rainn admitted that he didn’t think The Office, which remains a generation-spanning TV favourite, was enough for him at the time.

“When I was in The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn’t enough,” Rainn, who played Dwight Schrute in the beloved TV series, told the host.

“I’m realising now, I’m on a hit show, Emmy nominated every year, making lots of money, working with Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig. I’m on one of the great TV shows. People love it.”

The 57-year-old continued, "I wasn’t enjoying it. I was thinking about, ‘Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can’t have a movie career? Why don’t I have this development deal?'”

The actor also stated that he hadn’t been satisfied with his salary while filming the show.

"When I was on The Office … I was making hundreds of thousands," The Emmy nominee explained. "I wanted millions. I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough. Humans have lived for hundreds of thousands of years, and 'never enough' has helped us as a species.”

The Office aired from 2005 to 2013 and consists of 201 episodes. In its second season, it became a critical hit by winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. By its sixth season, it the 11th-biggest show on US television.