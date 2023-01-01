Andrea Evans dies aged 66

Andrea Evans has died at the age of 66.

One Life To Live casting director Don Carroll announced in a statement obtained by ET Canada that the ABC show’s star passed away on Sunday from cancer.

Andrea played Tina Lord on the series from 1978 until she left to take on the role of Patty Williams in The Young and the Restless from 1983 to 1984. She returned to One Life To Live in 1985 and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 1988.

In a tribute, One Live To Live co-star Robin Strasser remembered the late Andrea as “a woman who was super smart & energized a heat seeking missile. That’s a compliment. You knew when you worked with her, it’d be like going head to head with a champion.”

The actress also played Tawny Moore in The Bold and the Beautiful, Rebecca Hotchkiss in Passions, and Patty Walker in The Bay.

Two years after her Daytime Emmy nomination, Andrea quit her One Life To Live role over an interaction with a stalker.

She told People magazine in a 2008 interview that the stalker approached her in the lobby of One Life to Live’s Manhattan studio lobby in 1987 before slashing his wrists on the studio steps. He was taken to a psychiatric hospital, where he listed Andrea as his next of kin and sent her blood-written death threats.

Later, the man was detained outside the Secretary of State’s office in Washington, D.C. holding a meat cleaver and a photo of Andrea.

The star only returned to One Life To Live again in 2008.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Rodriguez, and daughter, Kylie.