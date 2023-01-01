Jack White slams Mel Gibson over Donald Trump interactions

Jack White has slammed Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and others for interacting with Donald Trump at a recent fighting event in Las Vegas.

The Seven Nation Army singer took to Instagram on Monday to post pictures of stars appearing to meet, shake hands and chat with the controversial former President at the UFC 290 event.

According to Hollywood Life, one photo appeared to show Oscar winner Mel Gibson seemingly salute the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s**t Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book," Jack wrote in his post caption. "That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate."

The post had amassed nearly 50,000 likes hours after it was published, which included a like from comedian and Trainwreck star Amy Schumer.

The Icky Thump singer has previously been a vocal opponent of the former president.

In 2022, Jack took to Instagram to call the Republican an "unchecked egomaniac" and blame him for the Supreme Court's overturning of abortion rights, which he labelled "an embarrassment to the entire world".