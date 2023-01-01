Cillian Murphy would 'love' to make 28 Days Later sequel

Cillian Murphy has expressed his interest in a sequel to 28 Days Later.

In an interview with Collider published on Tuesday, the 47-year-old actor stated he "would love" to produce a 28 Days Later sequel, but only if the original film's creators - writer Alex Garland and director Danny Boyle - were involved.

"I was talking to Danny Boyle recently, and I said, 'Danny, we shot the movie at the end of 2000.' So I think we're definitely approaching the 28 Years Later," the Oppenheimer star told the publication. "But like I've always said, I'm up for it. I'd love to do it. If Alex thinks there's a script in it and Danny wants to do it, I'd love to do it."

The 2002 zombie apocalypse film marked the Irish actor's first major film role, starring as the lone survivor of a pandemic who wakes up from a coma to find himself alone in a post-apocalyptic London.

The movie garnered $84.6 million (£66 million) on a budget of $8 million (£6 million) and spawned a sequel, 2007's 28 Weeks Later, in which Cillian did not appear.

Cillian has been set to star in the lead role of Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film Oppenheimer, which slated for release on 21 July.