Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome third child

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have welcomed their third child.

The Homeland actress and Hannibal actor were spotted out and about in New York City on Monday, with Claire wearing a multi-coloured maxi dress as she pushed what is assumed to be their new arrival in a stroller.

It is not known when the child was born or its name or sex.

A spokesperson for the 44-year-old actress announced in January that they were expecting a sibling for their sons Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, four.

When she debuted her baby bump at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Claire admitted to Entertainment Tonight that the pregnancy was "not so expected", while she added to Access Hollywood that it was "not intentional".

During a subsequent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed Cyrus was "resigned to the idea" of another sibling, while Rowan was "categorically opposed".

"(He) has more to lose, he has more at stake," she explained. "He said, 'Yeah, no, no, no, I don't like it. I like peace, Mama.' I was like, 'That's rich.' Because that dude does not shut up."

Claire and Hugh married in 2009, three years after meeting on the set of their 2007 film Evening.