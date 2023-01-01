Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll welcome first child

TV personality Erin Andrews and ice hockey player Jarret Stoll have welcomed their first child.

A representative for the former Dancing with the Stars co-host and retired NHL star confirmed to TODAY on Monday that they have become the parents of a baby boy via surrogate.

Sources told Page Six that they welcomed the child, reportedly named Mack, two weeks ago.

The couple held a West Hollywood baby shower in June to celebrate their upcoming first child's arrival.

Previously, the sports correspondent penned an essay for Facebook Bulletin in 2021 in which she called her IVF treatments "a time-consuming and emotionally draining process", explaining, "This is my 7th one, and I've been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old. I'm now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me."

Erin, now 45, added that "the entire treatment takes such a mental and emotional toll on your body", writing, "I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it."

She summarised, "You feel bloated and hormonal for a week and a half. You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it - that's the crazy part."

Erin was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 and declared cancer-free after two surgeries.

Jarret and Erin married in 2017.