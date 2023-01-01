Bethenny Frankel 'felt like a loser' speaking to Jonah Hill

Bethenny Frankel has recalled an encounter with Jonah Hill.

In a Monday TikTok video, The Real Housewives of New York City alum recounted meeting the Superbad star on the set of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

"I did The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Jonah Hill was the first guest. And he was a low-grade d**k," Bethenny alleged. "He was put upon and kind of treated me like he was... better than (me). I felt like a loser and the nobody that I was."

Elsewhere in the video, Bethenny addressed screenshots that Jonah's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady recently posted. The screenshots seemingly showed Jonah texting "emotionally abusive" messages to Sarah during their relationship.

"These texts seem crazy. And there are texts that I have sent to people and that people have sent to me that would seem nuts in a vacuum," the television personality said, before asking: "Where the line is in what texts and phone calls should be shared?"

Admitting she didn't "know the whole story" behind the texts, Bethenny called both the actor and the surfer "a little nuts" and noted that it's "tricky" to read texts without context.

The TV personality also asked fans, "If you're in a relationship with someone for one year, are texts free game, like fair game? Has he abused her in a way that she has to cry for help and she needs help and she won't be silenced anymore?"