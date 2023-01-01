Mindy Kaling addresses Reneé Rapp's exit from The Sex Lives of College Girls

Mindy Kaling has addressed Reneé Rapp's exit from her TV show The Sex Lives of College Girls.

On Monday, it was announced that Rapp will be leaving her series regular role as Leighton Murray in Kaling's raunchy comedy and will only appear in a handful of episodes in season three.

Reacting to the news in an Instagram Story, series creator Kaling wrote, "We love @reneerapp so much and of course will be so sad to say goodbye to Leighton Murray. But we can't wait to see our friend on tour!"

The comedy follows the lives of four roommates at the fictional Essex College and Rapp played lesbian student Leighton alongside Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly, Amrit Kaur as Bela, and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney.

After her exit was announced, Rapp wrote on social media, "(The Sex Lives of College Girls) moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later - it's given me y'all and this community. A lot of queer work gets belittled - but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her... I wouldn't be half the person I am without her and y'all. I love that b**ch more than you know."

Rapp, who will play Regina George in the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie, is gearing up to release her debut album, Snow Angel, in August and kick off her tour in September.