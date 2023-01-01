Vince Vaughn heads Nonnas cast

Vince Vaughn is to lead the cast of 'Nonnas'.

The 53-year-old actor has been tapped to star in the comedy from director Stephen Chbosky that wrapped production last month in New Jersey.

Vince will be joined in the film by Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire and Brenda Vaccaro.

Other cast members include Linda Cardellini, Drea De Matteo, Joe Manganiello, Michael Rispoli and Campbell Scott.

'Nonnas' is based on the true story of Brooklyn man Joe Scaravella (Vaughn) who realises he is wasting his life as a single man in a dead-end job when his mother passes away.

Motivated by his Italian mum's love of cooking, but with a lack of culinary experience and funds, he opens a restaurant with an unlikely team of chefs – consisting of grandmothers.

The nonnas make their Sunday dinners every day of the week (apart from Christmas and Easter) for anybody who needs to feel at home and Joe finds a new purpose, community and love interest (Cardellini) as he and the nonnas discover that it's never too late to start again.

Liz Maccie is writing the script for the project that is being produced by Fifth Season and 1Community.

Vince is set to star in a sequel to his 2004 sports comedy 'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story' but explained that he is cautious about doing follow-ups to his hit movies as he doesn't like reviving films purely for the sake of it.

He said: "I've had so many movies that I've been fortunate with and I never jumped into the sequels for that reason. Because I always felt like if you're just doing it because you think it's a way to get an audience, the problem is you're not going to feel good on the other side of it. So we've waited and I'm sure one of them will make sense, there's some continuation that will work."