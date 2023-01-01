Greta Gerwig wanted Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan to make cameos in Barbie

Greta Gerwig wanted her frequent collaborators Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan to make cameo appearances in her Barbie movie.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, the director admitted she wanted the actors, who starred in her previous projects Lady Bird and Little Women, to be involved with her latest movie. However, the in-demand stars couldn't fit a cameo into their schedules.

"Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because (Ronan) was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo," Gerwig shared. "I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much."

She jokingly added, "It felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

Chalamet has been busy playing Willy Wonka in Paul King's movie musical Wonka and reprising his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two. Meanwhile, Ronan has been occupied with filming The Outrun, which also marks her first movie as a producer.

Last September, the Irish actress revealed to People that she was "gutted" to miss out on a cameo in Barbie because she was filming The Outrun in Scotland.

"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were (filming) there," she explained. "There was a whole character I was going to play - another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it."

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will be released in cinemas on 21 July.