Jamie Foxx rescues woman's bag after recovering from hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx has rescued a woman's bag in Chicago following his recovery from a mysterious "medical complication".

The Django Unchained star was spotted kindly retrieving a woman's bag on Monday in Chicago, Illinois, following his recent undisclosed health scare.

The son of the woman who lost her bag, Quan Ellis, caught the actor on camera after the exchange and shared the clip on Instagram. Quan claimed that the actor, 55, found his mother's pocketbook and made sure to return it to her.

"Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox (sic) found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y'all god is good," the caption read.

The video showed Jamie getting back into his car after returning the bag and giving the hand signal for "right on" or "hang loose" while smiling at the group.

The Day Shift star has been spotted out and about over the past few days. He was seen travelling along the Chicago River on a boat on Sunday and playing golf on Monday.

The actor's daughter, Corinne, announced in early April that he had "experienced a medical complication" in Atlanta, Georgia, but assured fans that he was "on his road to recovery".

In May, Corinne disputed rumours that her father was not doing well and insisted he had been out of hospital for weeks.

According to TMZ, Jamie has been undergoing physical rehabilitation in Chicago.