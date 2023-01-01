Blac Chyna claims she's 'never' been 'negative' about Kardashians

Blac Chyna has denied expressing negativity toward the Kardashian family.

While speaking to the US Sun for an interview published on Tuesday, the former Rob & Chyna star was asked about her relationship with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian’s family.

“It’s going good. It’s going good,” she insisted. “I think that everything will get better, like, with time. Things just have to, like, kind of move on.”

Last year, Blac Chyna took Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner to court in a $100 million (£77 million) defamation and contract interference claim. She first filed the complaint in 2017 and saw it go to trial in April 2022.

“As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there’s never been anything negative,” she continued in her interview. “I don’t talk about them.”

She asserted, “I’ve never talked about them for, what, the past six years now. So it’s all love.”

During the trial, Chyna’s legal team alleged that Kris Jenner falsely accused her of assaulting Rob Kardashian in an effort to prevent their reality show from moving forward. However, the former couple confirmed they did get into an argument which turned physical.