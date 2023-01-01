Kevin Costner ordered to pay estranged wife $129,000 per month in child support

Kevin Costner has been ordered to pay his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner $129,000 (£100,000) per month in child support.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, a judge issued a temporary ruling which ordered the Yellowstone star to pay Christine $129,755 (£100,300) per month in support of their three children.

Christine had requested $248,000 (£192,000) per month while Kevin offered $52,000 (£40,000) per month.

According to the new ruling, Kevin and Christine must evenly split their kids' healthcare expenses and pay 50/50 for their extracurricular activities and private school tuition.

In addition to the child support, the veteran actor has been ordered to advance Christine $200,000 (£155,000) to cover her legal fees and another $100,000 (£77,000) in forensic accounting costs.

"The child support that Christine is requesting may seem large, but her request is in accord with California statutory and case law," lawyers for Christine previously argued in June. "This is precisely the type of case that demands an upward deviation so that the children will at least approach the standard of living of their father."

Christine claimed in her filing that she had no income, as a stay-at-home mother since her son Cayden's birth in 2007.

The designer filed for divorce from the actor in May after 18 years of marriage. They share three children: 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 13-year-old Grace.

A judge previously ruled that she has until 31 July to vacate their California home, which Kevin legally owns, as per their prenuptial agreement.