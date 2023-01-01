Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced join Superman: Legacy

Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Edi Gathegi have joined the cast of Superman: Legacy.

DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran announced via Vanity Fair on Tuesday that they had cast the Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress as Hawkgirl, Twilight star Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, and Gunn's frequent collaborator Fillion as one of the lesser-known Green Lanterns, Guy Gardner.

The trio joins previously announced stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as his love interest, reporter Lois Lane.

Fillion has been a mainstay of Gunn's movies since his first-ever directorial project, 2006's Slither. He most recently appeared in The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

After the casting news broke, Isabela posted a comic panel of Hawkgirl on her Instagram and wrote, "(James Gunn) gave me the best birthday gift."

Gunn, who will direct Superman: Legacy from his own script, expressed his excitement about the project on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Superman: Legacy opens two years from today," he wrote beside an image of Superman and Lois. "It may seem far away to many of you, but it’s close to me! We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven’t been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"

Responding to fans on Threads after the casting announcement, Gunn assured his followers that the primary story "revolves around" Superman and Lois and that the additional characters "fit the story (he's) telling". He also confirmed that those actors will play their characters across future DC projects.