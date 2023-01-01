Margot Robbie expected to be intimidated by Barbie director Greta Gerwig

Margot Robbie expected to be intimidated by her Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

The Barbie collaborators appeared together on Australian TV show 7:30 on Wednesday and Margot, 33, revealed that she expected to be intimidated upon first meeting the film's director and co-writer.

"I really wanted to work with (Greta) and was trying to find a project to do with her. So we met and talked and I was prepared to be intimidated by this smart indie director," Margot explained. "I'd seen the movies she's acted in which were all very cool, quirky and highbrow. I just thought, I hope she doesn't think I'm not cool."

The Wolf of Wall Street star continued, "But as soon as we spoke I was like, my God, I feel like we're best friends. She's so warm and inviting. And very smart without making you feel stupid and very funny without making you feel boring."

The Barbie producer and lead actor then wrapped up her praise of Greta by calling her "one of the great directors of our generation".

The film, which lands in cinemas on 21 July, marks Greta's third solo directorial effort after Lady Bird and Little Women. She wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

The extensive Barbie press tour has been ongoing for weeks. Margot, Greta and actors Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell hit the pink carpet in London on Wednesday for the film's European premiere.