Ray Liotta's daughter 'so grateful' for actor's posthumous Emmy nomination

Ray Liotta's daughter Karsen Liotta feels "so grateful" that her late father has been posthumously honoured with an Emmy nomination.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Goodfellas actor, who passed away in May 2022, had been recognised for his final TV role in Black Bird, which premiered on Apple TV+ several weeks after his death.

Reacting to the nomination, Karsen said in a statement to multiple outlets, "I am so grateful to the members of the Television Academy for honoring my Dad with this nomination. He was so incredibly proud of his performance in Black Bird, and it would mean the world to him to be nominated alongside Taron and Paul."

She also shared a screengrab of the nomination on her Instagram Stories and added, "So proud (heart emoji)," while Liotta's partner Jacy Nittolo posted the same image with the caption, "Well deserved (heart emoji)."

Liotta was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal of James 'Big Jim' Keene. His co-star Paul Walter Hauser was nominated in the same category, while Taron Egerton scored a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The Field of Dreams actor passed away in his sleep while on location in the Dominican Republic aged 67. His death was caused by respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary oedema, and heart failure.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 18 September.