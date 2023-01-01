Riley Keough 'missing' late brother Benjamin and mother Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough marked the third anniversary of her brother Benjamin Keough's death on Wednesday by sharing a picture of him and their late mum Lisa Marie Presley.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a black and white throwback photo of Benjamin as a child pulling a funny face while posing next to their mother Lisa Marie.

Besides the snap, the 34-year-old simply wrote on her Stories, "Missing you both."

Benjamin died by suicide on 12 July 2020 at the age of 27, while Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away aged 54 in January after suffering a cardiac arrest. The singer was laid to rest beside her son in the Meditation Garden at Elvis' Graceland mansion.

Priscilla also marked the anniversary of Benjamin's death on social media by writing, "Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me - the anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben. Words cannot express how much you are missed."

After Lisa Marie's death, Riley and Priscilla became embroiled in a dispute over the authenticity of her will, however, they announced in mid-May that they had reached an undisclosed settlement. It was later revealed that Riley had agreed to pay Priscilla $1 million (£765,000) plus legal fees in order to become the sole trustee of her late mother's estate.

Despite being the anniversary of her brother's death, Wednesday was also a cause for celebration for Riley as she was nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Daisy Jones & The Six.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Riley wrote, "Feeling very blessed (praying hands) thank you @televisionacad."