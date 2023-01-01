Khloé Kardashian 'forgives' Tristan Thompson for his indiscretions

Khloé Kardashian has forgiven her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson for his mistakes.

During a dinner with her sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old was asked where she stood with the basketball player following his past infidelities.

Khloé insisted there were "no chances" of them getting back together even though she was "totally fine" with him.

"I don't have any issues," the mum of two continued. "I just don't have the energy for issues."

In a confessional, the reality star explained that she has chosen to forgive Tristan in order to move on with her life.

"Yeah, I forgive Tristan," she explained. "It doesn't mean I forget what he's done, but I forgive Tristan for me. Because I've got to let that s**t go, I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls**t."

The sportsman was first accused of cheating on Khloé just before she gave birth to their first child, a daughter named True, in April 2018. They were then on and off for several years until late 2021, when it was revealed he had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols.

Khloé and Tristan had already begun the surrogacy process by the time his cheating scandal was revealed and they welcomed their second child, a son named Tatum, in July 2022.

In May, the Good American founder hit back at a report suggesting they were dating again.

"Stop pushing this narrative," she wrote. "It's tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point."