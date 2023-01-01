Mandy Moore catches thief who allegedly stole package from front gate

Mandy Moore has called out a thief who allegedly stole a package from outside her home.

The This Is Us actress posted a screengrab from her home security camera footage on her Instagram Stories, showing a person next to a large cardboard box left outside her front gate.

In the caption, she alleged that the person caught on the surveillance footage stole the package, which contained a stroller for her seven-month-old son Oscar.

"People are the WORST," she wrote on Wednesday. "I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went. I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn't delivered and then I found this video."

She claimed, "This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them."

The blurry security image showed the person standing under a tree and among the shrubbery lining her driveway.

It is believed that Mandy lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. In addition to Ozzie, the couple also shares a two-year-old son named August, or Gus for short.