Whoopi Goldberg adds clause to will to ensure she won’t be turned into a hologram after death

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed she has a clause in her will that states she cannot be turned into a hologram after she dies.

During Wednesday’s instalment of The View, Whoopi, 67, shared her thoughts on her image being used to turn her into a hologram after

her death.

“I’m just going to be dust in the wind,” the Ghost actress told her fellow panellists on the chat show. “I’m going to be going around the world, I’m going to be everywhere. I might be in your backyard.”

Whoppi added, “I don’t want people to feel obligated to come to the cemetery. If you wanna remember me, remember me.”

When the conversation turned to the topic of consenting to have their image used after their deaths, the actress announced, “I don’t want to be a hologram, but that’s been in my will for 15 years.”

Another panel member, Joy Behar, then joked that she had never been approached about being turned into a hologram, to which Whoopi replied, “They don’t ask you, that’s the thing. They just do it and then you go, ‘Hey! Isn’t that Tupac?’”

She added, “I don’t want that. It’s a little freaky, creepy.”