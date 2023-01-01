Sarah Ferguson recalls taking the Queen's royal corgis for a 'special' walk

Sarah Ferguson recently took Queen Elizabeth II's corgis on a "special" walk.

The Duchess of York, 63, recalled the "special" moment during an episode of her Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah podcast earlier this week.

"I took all the seven doggies yesterday to where the queen would have walked them," Sarah divulged. "I was chatting to them saying, 'Now where do we go?' And they were showing me the way."

She continued, "There was a little woodland walk that was made especially for the Queen and (it was) just so special. It was actually very wonderful to have a moment to really remember (her) because this time last year the Queen would have been going to Balmoral (Castle) and we would have walked exactly where we walked yesterday together. And then the Queen would have said, 'See you up in Scotland.'"

The monarch died aged 96 while at Balmoral in September 2022. The Duchess later adopted her two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick.

Nine months after the loss of her mother-in-law, Sarah learned of her breast cancer diagnosis after a routine mammogram screening. She underwent successful surgery at King Edward VII Hospital in London.

After news broke of her diagnosis, Sarah encouraged everyone to get a screening on a June episode of her podcast.