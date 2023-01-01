Karlie Kloss welcomes second child

Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner have welcomed their second child.

Joshua announced via Instagram on Thursday that the former Victoria's Secret Angel gave birth to their new baby on Tuesday.

"Welcome to (the world)... 7.11.23," he wrote in the caption beside a close-up snap of the newborn wearing a little blue hat.

Joshua did not reveal the baby's name or gender.

In the comments, Kim Kardashian wrote, "Congrats!!!!", Kate Hudson posted, "Welcome!!!" with raised hands emojis, while Gwyneth Paltrow and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg simply sent heart emojis.

Karlie, 30, announced her second pregnancy by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May.

At the annual fashion event, she told E! News, "Baby's first Met Gala. I mean, it's hard to top this. I will be telling them about this for many years."

She told Vogue she was surprised she "could keep it a secret this long" and admitted she used "big winter coats" to help her hide the bump.

The Project Runway star also noted that she didn't know "how to style a belly" because she was last pregnant during the pandemic.

Karlie and Joshua, who married in 2018, are also parents to a two-year-old son named Levi.