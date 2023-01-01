Kristin Davis has no intention of getting married

Kristin Davis has revealed marriage is "not (her) thing".

The actress, 58, opened up about the key differences between her and her iconic character Charlotte York on Tuesday's episode of the Best Friend Energy podcast.

"We have very different lifestyles, you know?" the And Just Like That... star told hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. "I'm not married, I have never been married. It's not my thing."

She added, "I was never focused on it. It was never a goal, let's say."

Kristin stated that it "took some acting" to make scenes where Charlotte obsesses about the rules of marriage authentic.

"I would stress out on those days where I would have a paragraph on a page of all... the rules and the marriage," she recalled. "And oh my god, I would just be like, 'How am I going to do this and make it real and believable?'"

Despite not being the wedding or marriage type, Kristin confessed she still found a way to enjoy playing the role.

"I'm not really a wedding girl but, you know, Charlotte loved it so I loved it," she explained.

Kristin portrayed Charlotte, who is married to Evan Handler's Harry Goldenblatt, in Sex and the City for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, followed by two films in 2008 and 2010.

The star reprised the role for the show's follow-up series, And Just Like That..., beginning in 2021.

The show's second season is currently streaming on HBO.