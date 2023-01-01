Rosanna Arquette crashes car into Malibu shopping centre

Rosanna Arquette has been involved in a car collision in Malibu, California.

The 63-year-old actress reportedly drove her car through the Point Dume Village outdoor shopping centre on Tuesday, according to the local sheriff's department.

"It appeared that she had possibly lost control of her vehicle," Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Deputy Juanita Navarro told Fox News Digital. "At the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries."

The Pulp Fiction star was transported to a local hospital on precautionary measures. Officials confirmed there was no indication of impairment due to drugs or alcohol.

Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle which had driven through the back of the shopping centre at around 9:45am on 11 July.

The Big Blue star's vehicle appeared to have crashed through a glass partition before coming to a halt outside Lily's Malibu restaurant.

Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera told The Malibu Times on Tuesday that "it was unknown exactly what happened" during the crash.

"Instead of backing out, (her vehicle) went forward, and took out three pillard’s (sic) that support the roof, luckily no one was injured, we had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there," Rivera said. "Right now we’re just waiting for engineering to come out to deem the building safe and make sure it’s safe."

The cause of the crash is "pending an investigation", according to sheriffs.