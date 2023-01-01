Khloé Kardashian denies criticising Blac Chyna's parenting skills on The Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian has denied shading Blac Chyna's parenting skills on this week's episode of The Kardashians.

During Thursday's episode of the reality show, the 39-year-old helped her younger brother Rob Kardashian organise a birthday party for Dream, whom he shares with his ex Chyna. She called herself "a third parent" to Dream and confirmed that she had no relationship with the six-year-old's mum.

After reading headlines about her comment, the TV personality insisted on her Instagram Stories that it had been "taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not".

"I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express," she continued. "Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have."

The Good American founder stressed that it "takes a village" to raise a child and her family is always there for one another during the ups and downs.

The mother of two added that Rob and Chyna are "doing the best" they can "as a parent and in life", just like the rest of the "tribe".

"I'm sure the narrative of 'The Kardashians VS Chyna' is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore," she stated. "We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house and any family members house for that matter (sic). Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough."