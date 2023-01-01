Bruce Willis' wife marks Die Hard anniversary with touching tribute

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis paid tribute to his career achievements in a touching tribute on Sunday.

Bruce, 68, retired from making movies after being diagnosed with the language disorder aphasia, but Emma insists the actor’s loved ones continue to champion his legacy as she marked the 35th anniversary of his iconic movie Die Hard.

Emma shared a video taken five years ago of Bruce and the couple's two children, Mabel and Evelyn, visiting the set of the action film.

“Back in 2018 (when these videos and pictures were taken) we took Mabel and Evelyn to the Fox lot to peek at the archives as well as see the larger-than-life mural of their dad,” she wrote in an Instagram post to accompany the clip.

The video also showed Bruce posing by an impressive mural of himself.

"This mural was unveiled in front of Bruce back in 2013 to commemorate Die Hard's 25th anniversary,” Emma explained. “Today marks Die Hard's 35th anniversary when it hit the screens and the rest is history."

"What Bruce has been able to accomplish in his career will never be lost on us. We are so proud of him."

Soon after Emma posted the heartfelt message, fans rushed to offer their support and share their admiration for the Hollywood legend.

One movie buff wrote, "Thank you Bruce for entertaining us for all these years! Wishing you the best,” while another gushed, "His movies were and are still the best!”

In March 2022 Bruce's family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, and in February this year they revealed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.