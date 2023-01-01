Robert Downey Jr. hails Oppenheimer as his 'best film'

Robert Downey Jr. revealed Oppenheimer is the “best film” he’s ever been in.

The Hollywood legend has appeared in countless hit movies during his lengthy career, but claims the new historical drama directed by Christopher Nolan tops the list.

“Just going to flat out say it: This is the best film I’ve ever been in,” Downey said in a video shared by Deadline on Twitter. “I cannot wait for you all to experience it.”

The video footage of Downey was released at the U.K. premiere of the movie earlier this week, and his enthusiastic comments were met with loud cheers by the fans gathered for the event.

"This is what a summer blockbuster, when I was growing up, used to be," he added. “It just kind of, like, changed your life. But again, you know, it’s why Chris Nolan is who he is.”

The actor plays Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, which follows the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his quest to create an atomic bomb during World War II.

Downey’s video footage was played just before Oppenheimer stars including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Rami Malek left the red-carpet event in London’s Leicester Square early to show their solidarity for the Hollywood actors’ strike.