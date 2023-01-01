Blac Chyna celebrates 10 months of sobriety

Blac Chyna has revealed she's 10 months sober.

The model and entrepreneur - who shares daughter Dream Kardashian with ex Rob Kardashian - took to Instagram last Friday to share the news.

"Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word (bible), healing my mind, body and soul," the 35-year-old television personality captioned a video of herself.

"My Inner light," she added.

Fans congratulated Chyna, real name Angela Renée White, on her renewed lifestyle.

"Who said women in Jesus don't shine? Look how radiant she is. Give your lives to God you will shine so much it's free, love you angelo (sic) you have everything it takes," wrote one fan.

Another added: "I made 6 years and 7 months sober this month. Keep doing good and stay positive even on the hard days. God bless you."

Chyna celebrated her sobriety several months after reversing her plastic surgery, which included removing breast and bottom implants and dissolving face fillers.

"I was looking at old pictures, you guys," the Cash Only singer wrote on Instagram in May. "That face was looking crazy."