Ty Pennington released from intensive care after undergoing surgery on abscess

TV personality Ty Pennington has been released from the intensive care unit of a Denver hospital after being treated for an abscess.

In a Friday Instagram post, the former Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host revealed he had been officially released from the ICU after being hospitalised for an abscess that had left him struggling to breathe.

"From the red carpet, to the ICU," Ty captioned a series of photos, referencing his Barbie movie red carpet appearance two days before being rushed to hospital. "This last week has been interesting! I'm okay now, still recovering..."

He continued, "Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckenridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe."

Ty explained, "Turns out, that sore throat I've had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU."

He concluded his post by thanking medical staff for helping him through his emergency and reminding fans to seek help when they feel they need it.

"A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something," he added.